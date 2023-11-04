Win Stuff
USM grabs 17-0 halftime lead against visiting Louisiana-Monroe

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two first-quarter touchdown passes and a salty first-half defensive effort helped the University of Southern Mississippi grab a 17-0 halftime lead against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Saturday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Junior running back, who ran for 71 yards on 11 carries in the first half, passed two USM legends to move into third-place on the Golden Eagles’ all-time rushing list.

Gore, who is just the third USM player to rush for more than 3,600 yards in a career, passed Derrick Nix (3,584 yards career rushing) and Ben “Go-Go” Garry (3,595 yards career rushing)

USM led 17-0 after one quarter,

Linebacker Hayes Maples of Oak Grove High School ended UL-Monroe’s first offensive possession when he intercepted a pass that set up the Golden Eagles at the Warhawks’ 38 yard line.

One play later, USM used a little trickeration, with quarterback Billy Wiles throwing a lateral/pass to back Chandler Pittman of Magee. Pittman then found Latreal Jones of Taylorsville down the sideline for a 7-0 lead.

ULM responded with a drive that reached the Godden Eagles’ 15-yard line, but the USM defense stiffened, and the Warhawks missed a 32-yard field goal attempt.

One play later from its own 20, Wiles connected with Jakarius Caston at the USM 33-yard line, and Caston did the rest, zipping the remaining 67 yards to complete an 80-yard scoring play and give the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Andrew Stein would tack on a 31-yard field goal with a more than three minutes left in the first quarter for a 17-point lead.

USM lost a chance to add to its lead when Wiles was picked off after the Golden Eagles had driven to the ULM 11-yard line in the second quarter.

