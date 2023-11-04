Win Stuff
‘Horrific tragedy’: 1 killed, 5 injured in Cincinnati shooting

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reported five people were wounded and one killed in a West End shooting on Friday.
By Chancelor Winn and Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - One person was killed and five others were wounded during a Friday night shooting, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge spoke at a press conference Friday at the scene near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park. The chief said the shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. and was first detected on ShotSpotter.

“We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,” Theetge said. “It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.”

Some of the victims were minors. According to the chief, the person killed was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately known.

Theetge said they had no suspect description and didn’t know what prompted the shooting.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the shooting a “horrific tragedy” on his social media account.

“Children were shot. At least one life was lost. Our friends and neighbors are feeling unimaginable fear, trauma and anger,” Pureval wrote.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

