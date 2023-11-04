Win Stuff
Food drive underway in Laurel

Laurel police in middle of annual food drive.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Food insecurities are a problem in Laurel, so the L:aurel Police Department decided to take action.

“We’re out here asking for canned goods, nonperishable items to be exact, to help feed the community,” LPD Captain Shannon Caraway said.

The two-day event began Friday and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

For the past nine years, the department has collected food and money at the Laurel Walmart in memory of former LPD Chief Tyrone Stewart.

Caraway said that Stewart was the brains that started the event that has grown into a remembrance.

“They had a shortage, and Chief Stewart was like, “How can we help you guys help the community?’” Caraway said.

Every item collected will go to The Good Samaritan Center’s food pantry and soup kitchen.

“Right now, everybody’s tight with their money,” Odom said. “But, we help a lot of families.”

The LPD said it hopes to stuff a trailer and two, 2F-50 trucks full of food for the organization so everyone in need will have full bellies this season.

“They just don’t have enough money to get enough food to eat.” Odom said. “I hate to know that anyone went to bed hungry. It’s upsetting to know that there’s people that go to bed hungry.”

The organization takes cash donations as well as food.

