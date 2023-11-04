Fitch: ‘One pill can kill’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last year, more than 200 people in Mississippi wer5e killed because of fentanyl overdose.

Organizers behind the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign are working to end overdoses across the state.

“The ‘One Pill Can Kill’ initiative is important for us to get the message out to all Mississippians,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said. “Last year alone, we lost 237 Mississippians to fentanyl overdose alone.”

Fitch said the campaign expressed the concerns of state leaders like herself regarding the dangers of fentanyl.

All across the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, Narcan is now available in the event of an overdose.

“What a model,” Fitch said. “I hope other universities will embrace this. The boxes are incredible. They’ve got the Narcan in there, they’ve got the CPR masks, but they’ve also got the voice-activated instructions on how to use Narcan which is amazing

“If you’re in the throes and you need to administer that to someone, now its going to explain to you exactly what to do.”

Forrest County/Perry County District Attorney Lin Cater said that one of the key points of Friday’s campaign was that counterfeit pills are not always easy to identify and recognizing the difference could b e a life-or-death situation.

“Kids do not know the dangers from taking pills off the street,” Carter said. “In fact, they’re taking a Xanax that’s laced with fentanyl and it ends up in a bad situation.”

Officials said that the growing fentanyl problem must be stopped.

Officials predict that a person or someone that person knows has been affected by a drug overdose in one way or another.

“We have an epidemic, a really bad problem, in the state of Mississippi and all throughout the country with fentanyl right now,” Carter said. “I think everybody in the country has experienced someone in their family that has been affected by this problem.”

