Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Defense Department research arm meets with potential partners

Defense Department comes to Hattiesburg looking for next big idea.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Department of Defense came to the Hub City Friday looking for the next really big idea.

The Defense Advance Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, hosted the “pop-up’ event at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

“If the idea is there, but it never reaches us, it doesn’t matter. right?” said Dr. Stefanie Tomkins, DARPA director. “So, we’re trying to educate people on how to connect with DARPA, how to understand our mission, how, if that idea is the next breakthrough idea, they can get funding from us to carry it out.”

Friday marked the fourth regional “pop-up” event held by DARPA, but the first attended by Tomkins.

The goal: bring researchers and government officials face-to-face to help develop technology that will benefit national security.

“It’s an opportunity for researchers to just get in there and talk to these program officers about what is it you’re looking for, what are your concerns, how can I help you and how can I fit,” said Dr. Kelly Lucas, USM research vice-president.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) co-hosted Friday’s DARPA Connect event.

Wicker said he hoped that the gathering would not only create new opportunities for research, but also lead to more jobs in Mississippi.

“What we’re talking about (Friday) is keep America safe through job creation right here in the heartland of America,” Wicker said. “We’re determined that these cutting-edge research jobs be done not only in the big, industrial states, you hear about, Silicon Valley and things like that, but right here in the heartland, states like Mississippi.”

DARPA originally was founded as ARPA, or the Advanced Research Projects Agency, in February 1958.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail records show that Quinn, 23, is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly...
Suspect charged in connection to deadly weekend shooting at 195 Fruitland Park
Vehicle collides with train
Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision
More witnesses come forward claiming JSU murder suspect is innocent
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say
Phillip House and Steven Jennings
Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee

Latest News

City of Hattiesburg names 2023 'Veteran of the Year'
City of Hattiesburg names 2023 'Veteran of the Year'
Steven Flockhart
Shelby Co. pastor arrested, charged with identity theft
DOD comes to Hub City to share information about partnering for research, business.
Defense Department comes to Hattiesburg looking for next big idea
Annual Alzheimer's caregiver conference held Friday in Hattiesburg.
Caregivers get information, support at Alzheimer’s conference