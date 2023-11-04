Defense Department research arm meets with potential partners

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Department of Defense came to the Hub City Friday looking for the next really big idea.

The Defense Advance Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, hosted the “pop-up’ event at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

“If the idea is there, but it never reaches us, it doesn’t matter. right?” said Dr. Stefanie Tomkins, DARPA director. “So, we’re trying to educate people on how to connect with DARPA, how to understand our mission, how, if that idea is the next breakthrough idea, they can get funding from us to carry it out.”

Friday marked the fourth regional “pop-up” event held by DARPA, but the first attended by Tomkins.

The goal: bring researchers and government officials face-to-face to help develop technology that will benefit national security.

“It’s an opportunity for researchers to just get in there and talk to these program officers about what is it you’re looking for, what are your concerns, how can I help you and how can I fit,” said Dr. Kelly Lucas, USM research vice-president.

Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) co-hosted Friday’s DARPA Connect event.

Wicker said he hoped that the gathering would not only create new opportunities for research, but also lead to more jobs in Mississippi.

“What we’re talking about (Friday) is keep America safe through job creation right here in the heartland of America,” Wicker said. “We’re determined that these cutting-edge research jobs be done not only in the big, industrial states, you hear about, Silicon Valley and things like that, but right here in the heartland, states like Mississippi.”

DARPA originally was founded as ARPA, or the Advanced Research Projects Agency, in February 1958.

