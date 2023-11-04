College career day held for Youth Challenge Academy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of cadets at the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy are preparing for their graduation.

“I’m learning all about some jobs, the military, Coast Guard,” said cadet Robert Mathes.

To help get ready to take on a career or go on to college, the cadets from Class 59 of Youth Challenge went to “College and Career Day” Friday.

“What we try to do is we bring in various companies, colleges,” said Colonel John Stringer, Youth Challenge Academy director, “We have the recruiters come in for the various branches of the military.”

More three dozen vendors were on hand to answer questions.

“I like it,” said cadet Akeira Keys. “I’m getting a lot of information about things I need to know.”

Graduation day for Class 59 is coming on Dec. 16.

