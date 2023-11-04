American Legion Freedom Festival set for Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The American Legion in Laurel is gearing up up to host its Freedom Fest Saturday.

The annual, all-day fundraiser is designed to help support local veterans.

Entry armbands will be $10, with doors opening to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The fundraiser will feature the third annual Gumbo Cook-off.

Entry fee for the cook-off: $50 per team.

The top three pots of gumbo will earn a prize.

The fest also will have concessions, door prizes, live music and entertainment for kids.

Fest organizers said they were happy to give.

“They signed their name to give everything for their country, so it’s just us trying to give a little something back to them, especially in this time of need,” said Brad Hearn, American Legion of Laurel Club Room chairman.

The Freedom Fest will be held at the American Legion on North Ninth Avenue in Laurel.

