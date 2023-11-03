Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

USM pairing Christmas and opera

USM starting the holiday season early by pairing Christmas and opera.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pay attention, fans of opera and Christmas, because the University of Southern Mississippi has quite the package deal.

USM will be debuting its production of the holiday classics, “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

The opera tells the story of the three kings going to see Jesus on the night of his birth, and is told from the perspective of a young boy and his mother.

The opera will be presented by the University of Southern Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, and will feature members of the Southern Opera and Musical Theatre Company as part of their 104th season.

“This is one of our first, big-staged operas back in a while,” said Kassidy Chandler, USM vocal performance student. “It’s a well-known opera throughout the community. A lot of people love it and it’s a story everyone knows. And it’s getting kind of timely, too. We’re getting close to the Christmas season.”

The show debuted Thursday night at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium.

A second showing of the piece is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Vehicle collides with train
Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision
The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke...
‘Small explosions’ alert Jones County residents to shed fire
Jail records show that Quinn, 23, is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly...
Suspect charged in connection to deadly weekend shooting at 195 Fruitland Park

Latest News

USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
'No Shave November' has arrived.
'No Shave November' helps underscore men's issues
Family, friends say evidence shows Joshua Brown's innocence in JSU killing.
Family, friends say evidence shows Joshua Brown's innocence in JSU killing
Suspect charged in deadly shooting.
Suspect charged in deadly shooting