Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Hughy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week is Hughy from the Hub City Humane Society.

Hughy is a two-year-old retriever labrador mix and is the shelter’s second-longest resident, so he is eager to get out and find a forever home!

“He is an awesome dog,” said Carley Blakely with Hub City Humane Society. “He’s just a little shy, so that tends to make it a little bit harder when he’s meeting people, but he warms up super quickly. Whenever you have a treat, he is treat motivated, to say the least.”

Transitioning from the shelter to a home, Blakely said that the process may take some time. Those interested in adoption should be ready to be patient.

“Since he has been here for so long, it may take him a little bit to settle in,” she explained. “We have this 3-3-3 rule - three days, three weeks, three months. We have this paper that we give out when animals get adopted, and it just gives you an idea of what to expect. So, in the first three days, they are going to be really nervous and really scared. He’s been here for over a year. So, it’s just a home life and a home environment are going to be really different than the shelter, so it may take him three months to be who he really is. But he would definitely settle in once some treats are given, some extra love and some cuddles.”

While Hughy is said to be great with children and other dogs, Blakely recommended he go to a home without cats.

“He loves kids,” she said. “Any dogs that are in the home, we would definitely want him to come and meet him and just make sure they get along. Since he is an adult, we just want to make sure that he gets along with other dogs that are in the home just as a precaution. He loves kids, he loves cuddling, and he loves playing.”

Hughy is heartworm-free, up to date on his shots and has a $125 adoption fee.

You can find him at Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg.

