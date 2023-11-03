Win Stuff
Much warmer this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie(WDAM 7 News)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 50s for those Friday Night Football Games. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 40s.

This weekend will be nice and sunny. Highs top out into the mid to upper 70s for your Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will start off warm and sunny. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out into the upper 70s to low 80s.

