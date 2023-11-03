Win Stuff
JSU students receive scholarship from Beyoncé’s foundation

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten Jackson State University students are recipients of a scholarship from a foundation funded and founded by Beyoncé.

According to JSU, the university received $100,000 from the BeyGOOD Foundation Renaissance Scholars Scholarship on Friday.

Following the announcement of the famous celebrity’s RENAISSANCE World Tour, Beyoncé committed $1 million dollars to support education and impact 10 colleges and universities worldwide to fund 100 students with the $10,000 award.

BeyGOOD was established in 2013 and focuses on economic equity by supporting marginalized and under-resourced programs, committed to serving people through educational scholarships, the advocacy of internships, and access to resources for advancing entrepreneurship and small business sustainability across the country and abroad.

One of the recipients, Michael White Jr., is the director of operations for the Gray Media Training Center here at WLBT.

“It’s a rewarding experience because it lets me know that the labor is not in vain. Winning this award as an HBCU student brings it home because all of the hard work I’ve put in is being recognized,” Michael said, who obtained his bachelor of science in mass communications from JSU.

The complete list of Jackson State University’s BeyGOOD Renaissance Scholars includes:

  • Rishante Cooks
  • Cameron Esco
  • Shernica Ferguson
  • Isaiah Fultz
  • Georgia Galatas
  • Anaya Harris
  • Sir Johnathan Rucker
  • Deiondria Sanders
  • Michael A. White, Jr.
  • Alexandria Williams

