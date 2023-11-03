Hattiesburg Air Force retiree named 2023 ‘Veteran of the Year’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg selected an Air Force retiree its 2023 “Veteran of the Year.”

Master Sgt. Rex C. Hasty enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1979, right after graduating high school.

Hasty served on active duty until July 1987, then in the Air Force Reserve from 1988 to 1989.

From 1989 to 2007, he served in the Air National Guard.

He was honorably discharged as a master sergeant, with numerous honors and awards for his service.

Hasty said he was first inspired by his father, a career soldier.

“At first, I thought I was gonna get out and conquer the world with great ideas and found out that’s a little harder than you would think,” said Hasty. “So, I decided to stay in the military and did my job. My big job was training people.”

After retiring in 2007, he worked as the maintenance manager in a gold mine in Fairbanks, Alaska. Hasty and his wife moved to Hattiesburg in 2013 to be closer to their daughter and grandsons.

Since the move, he’s continued to be active in the local veteran community, volunteering at various organizations, including American Legion Post 61 and VFW Post 3036.

Through the latter, he drives Hattiesburg veterans to their medical appointments at the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Medical Center in Jackson.

“Out here in civilian life, we still get to take care of the veterans,” Hasty said. “We take care of everybody now,

“It’s not just base life or military life. We get to take care of everybody.”

Col. Sheila Varnado with the city’s Veterans Committee said it was Hasty’s continued service, even after retiring, that made him a top pick.

“That’s what we’re looking for, actually,” Varnado said. “People who put their service for others above whatever might be happening for them.

“:So, as much as he appreciated the fact that he was selectee, it was not gonna get in the way of his commitment that he had already made to another group of veterans.”

Hasty was nominated for the award by his friends and coworkers.

He said though he didn’t expect the award, he still plans to be a good representation of what it means to serve the country.

“When we go into the service, we take an oath of enlistment,” said Hasty. “There’s no cancellation date on that oath.”

Hasty also will be recognized during the annual Hattiesburg Veterans Day program at Veterans Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

The Veterans Day program will be preceded by a parade, set for 10 a.m.

