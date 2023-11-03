Gulf Coast ends Jones College’s season with 23-0 win

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A frustrating season came to an end for No. 10 Jones College here Thursday night.

The 6th-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs shut out the Bobcats 23-0 on a chilly evening at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

Jones, MGCCC and Copiah-Lincoln all end the season at 5-1 in the MACCC South Division. All three teams owned wins over each other and overall record is the next tiebreaker. Co-Lin and MGCCC are both 8-1 and Jones is 6-3 and out of the playoffs.

Co-Lin will be the top seed and host North No. 2 Northwest and MGCCC will travel to North No. 1 East Mississippi on Nov. 11 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bobcats could not put together any sustained drives all evening.

MGCCC outgained Jones 370-143 in total offense and held a 243-16 advantage in rushing yards.

The Bulldogs set the tone quickly, taking the opening kickoff and driving 57 yards in three rushing attempts. Jamari Thompson ran 49 yards for a touchdown and Gabriel Showalter added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 13:43 left in the opening period.

Early in the second quarter, the Bobcats took over on the Gulf Coast 30-yard line after a shanked 10-yard punt.

But three plays netted only three yards and Bart Edmiston Jr.’s (Ocean Springs) 44-yard field goal attempt was no good.

Gulf Coast took over and moved into Jones’ territory. But the Bulldogs fumbled and CJ Buckhalter (PCS) recovered at the Bobcat 49.

Later in the quarter, the Bobcats drove 30 yards in eight plays to the Bulldog 37. But on fourth and four, quarterback DJ Smith’s (Greenville Christian) pass was incomplete and Gulf Coast gained possession.

Gulf Coast took over and moved to the Bobcat 30-yard line where they faced fourth and 13. Quarterback Eli Anderson’s pass was incomplete, but Jones was called for pass interference and the Bulldogs got a first down at the 15.

Four plays later, Showalter booted a 28-yard field goal and Gulf Coast led 10-0 with 39 seconds left in the first half.

The Bulldogs added to the lead on their second possession of the second half. Gulf Coast marched 29 yards in six plays and Showalter kicked a 31-yard field goal to make it 13-0 with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Late in the third quarter, the Bobcats had the Bulldogs backed up to the 5-yard line and forced a punt. However, Jones fumbled the punt and Gulf Coast’s Montrell Chapman recovered at the MGCCC 44.

Seven plays later, Anderson hit Thompson for a 34-yard touchdown pass and Showalter’s PAT made it 20-0 with 14:32 left in the final quarter.

On JC’s next possession, Dramarian McNulty picked off a Bobcat pass and returned it 51 yards to the Jones 22. Four plays later, Showalter made a 36-yard field goal to end the scoring at the 10:33 mark of the fourth quarter.

Smith completed 15-of-31 passes for 127 yards. Justin Campbell (Johns Creek, Georgia) had three catches for 41 yards and Trent Davis (Attalla, Alabama) had three receptions for 17 yards.

Raymond Collins (Harrison Central) had 11 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and Kelten Mickell (Petal) had 11 tackles, one TFL and one sack. Tyreke Snow (Newton) had nine tackles, ½ a sack, Marquis Robinson (Milton, Florida) had six tackles and ½ a sack and Adarius Haynes (Oak Grove) had ½ a sack. Quintin Sterling (Oak Grove) had two pass breakups and Snow and Robinson each had a pass breakup.

Trey Hall rushed 17 times for 100 yards for the Bulldogs and Thompson had 75 yards on 15 attempts. Anderson completed 10-of-20 passes for 127 yards and Jay Dupree had seven receptions for 69 yards.

Chapman led the Bulldogs with eight tackles.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.