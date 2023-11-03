Family says evidence should prompt release of murder suspect Joshua Brown

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Family and friends of Jones College student Joshua Brown are demanding his release from jail in Jackson, where he’s charged with murder.

Brown, 19, is accused of murder in the Oct. 15 shooting death of Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns.

But, spokesman Stan Buckley says the family has overwhelming evidence Brown is innocent.

Buckley says he’s presented that evidence to Jackson State University Police, who are investigating.

Buckley was also in the Pine Belt Thursday gathering statements from witnesses who say Brown was in the Hattiesburg area when the murder happened.

He says Jackson State should do the right thing and let Brown go.

“Here they are keeping a young man, who’s supposed to graduate next month, who has a scholarship to go on to a four-year college to continue his education, but, instead of helping him and promoting him, they’re putting him in jail, imprisoning him for something they know he did not do and I know that they know that he didn’t do it, because I gave them the evidence,” Buckley said.

Jackson State University Police administrators did not comment today, but earlier this week, they said the investigation is ongoing and all evidence is being examined.

Meanwhile, a Columbia man facing charges in that same case remains in jail in Jackson.

Jamison Kelly, Jr. is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Kelly’s preliminary hearing in Hinds County is set for Nov. 13.

