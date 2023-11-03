Covington County provides stage for health fair

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the winter season approaches, healthcare workers are focused on getting out into communities to help those who may be affected by health challenges.

The Mississippi Shine Project, Magnolia Health and several other vendors were on hand Thursday for people who may be struggling finding resources.

Organizer Shanell Williamson said seniors face health challenges every day, and that’s why they were here with the information (seniors) might need.

“It is very important for the seniors or anyone to come out because you should always know your numbers,” Williamson said. “As we all know, hypertension is a silent killer and being diabetic is a sneaky disease. It’s just important to come here because it’s free information.”

COVID and flu vaccinations also were free

For Amanda Miller, Thursday marked her third health fair, and luckily, she said she was able to buy affordable health insurance.

Miller said the insurance was a big plus, especially after being diagnosed with diabetes.

“That was something we didn’t know was possible,” Miller said. “We’d been without health insurance for years and it makes it so hard not having it and then to come across some that is affordable and it will us improve our lives.”

Five County Community Transportation offered services to the elderly and the general public for any needs, making it possible for many seniors to get to Thursday’s fair.

FCCT marketing analyst Konchetta Barnes said her group would love to see the fair to help provide answers for the transportation challenges some face in Covington County.

“We are some people’s only, soul source of transportation, and it is very important for us to get our name out there and that we do a great job,” Barnes said.

The Mississippi Shine Project covers four counties and will be in Jefferson Davis County Nov. 8 for a health fair.

