Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Child attacked, killed by family dog on Halloween night, police say

FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.
FILE -- Police in Washington state say a child was killed by the family's dog on Halloween night.(LPETTET via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington state say a young child was killed in a tragic dog attack on Halloween night.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were called to a family home around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an animal attack.

Police said arriving officers discovered that a small child had been attacked by the family’s dog at the house.

First responders rendered aid to the child but despite their efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries.

Family members tried to protect the child in the attack that resulted in the dog being severely injured and beyond help, ultimately dictating that officers euthanize the animal, police said.

The police department called the situation a “tragic accident” and not related to trick-or-treating.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
Vehicle collides with train
Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision
The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke...
‘Small explosions’ alert Jones County residents to shed fire
Jail records show that Quinn, 23, is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly...
Suspect charged in connection to deadly weekend shooting at 195 Fruitland Park

Latest News

USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
'No Shave November' has arrived.
'No Shave November' helps underscore men's issues
FILE - Flowers sit on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Sen. Doug Larsen, Oct. 6, 2023,...
North Dakota lawmaker’s plane took off without runway lights before the crash that killed his family
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers