Caregivers get information, support at Alzheimer's conference

Alzheimer's caregivers gain knowledge, given support at annual 'disentangleAD Conference'
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients from around the Pine Belt came out to the annual conference put on by “disentangleAD” at Parkway Heights Church in Hattiesburg Friday.

disentangleAD is as an organization founded to help support the caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease in South Mississippi.

The conference offered support, resources and advice from professionals of dementia care to those looking after loved ones

disentangleAD founder Dr. Ronald Schwartz, who also is affiliated with the Hattiesburg Clinic’s Memory Center, said conference’s like Friday’s can give peace of mind to caregivers, knowing that they are not alone.

“Education and learning, it’s tough to get,” Schwartz said. “There’s online resources, there’s support groups, there are brochures, and other literature that gets sent to you, but to actually get a place where you can ask people questions and understand that you’re not the only one going through all this, it globalizes people’s experience.”

The caregivers’ conference takes place every year at Parkway Heights Church in Hattiesburg.

