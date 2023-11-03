Brandon Presley stops in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday, Brandon Presley stopped on the campus of University of Sothern Mississippi as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate toured the Pine Belt.

Coming off of Wednesday’s debate with Governor Tate Reeves, Presley said he made a positive statement.

“That debate couldn’t have drawn a clearer contrast between myself and him,” he said. “I want be a leader with energy. Tate Reeves is a low-energy leader.”

The candidates addressed a number of topics during the debate, including the state of health care in Mississippi.

“We need to expand Medicaid in Mississippi to 230,000 working people in this state,” Presley said. “That’s something I pledge to get started on my first day as governor.”

He then commented on Gov. Reeves’ proposed health care plan.

“Tate Reeves’ idea of how to save hospitals is to tax hospitals,” he said. “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard of.”

One of the accusations towards Presley is the campaign money he allegedly accepted comes from outside of the state.

“Tate Reeves and his campaign are nothing more than a bald-faced lie,” Presley said.

“When one of the companies involved threatened to sue Tate Reeves for defamation of character, Tate Reeves changed the tv ad immediately.”

During his campaign, Presley has been a proponent of cutting the tax on groceries.

He talked about the first step in making that happen.”

“Work with the Legislature to get that done,” he said. " We can get that done. We pay the highest tax on food in the United States of America, and that’s ludicrous.”

