Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Bond revoked for suspect involved in deadly 195 Fruitland Park shooting

Quinn’s bond was originally set at $500,000; however, due to a multi-count indictment in Lamar...
Quinn’s bond was originally set at $500,000; however, due to a multi-count indictment in Lamar County, his bond was revoked.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been revoked for a suspect involved in the deadly 195 Fruitland Park shooting from this past weekend.

On Friday, 23-year-old Montrell Malik Quinn II of Hattiesburg had his first appearance in court at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Quinn’s bond was originally set at $500,000; however, due to a mult-count indictment in Lamar County, his bond was revoked.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Quinn was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault on Wednesday, in connection to a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 29.

FCSO said four people were shot during the incident, with one of the victims, 21-year-old Jade Rhodes of Oak Grove, receiving fatal injuries.

Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified

Quinn is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

More information will be added whenever updates are given.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail records show that Quinn, 23, is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly...
Suspect charged in connection to deadly weekend shooting at 195 Fruitland Park
Vehicle collides with train
Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision
More witnesses come forward claiming JSU murder suspect is innocent
Phillip House and Steven Jennings
Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say

Latest News

Presley makes campaign stop in Hattiesburg.
Brandon Presley stops in the Pine Belt
Presley makes campaign stop in Hattiesburg.
Presley makes a campaign stop in Hattiesburg
Mississippi Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast ends Jones College’s season with 23-0 win
Covington County welcomes health fair
Covington County provides stage for health fair