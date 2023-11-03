Bond revoked for suspect involved in deadly 195 Fruitland Park shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been revoked for a suspect involved in the deadly 195 Fruitland Park shooting from this past weekend.

On Friday, 23-year-old Montrell Malik Quinn II of Hattiesburg had his first appearance in court at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Quinn’s bond was originally set at $500,000; however, due to a mult-count indictment in Lamar County, his bond was revoked.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Quinn was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault on Wednesday, in connection to a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 29.

FCSO said four people were shot during the incident, with one of the victims, 21-year-old Jade Rhodes of Oak Grove, receiving fatal injuries.

Quinn is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

More information will be added whenever updates are given.

