Bond revoked for suspect involved in deadly 195 Fruitland Park shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been revoked for a suspect involved in the deadly 195 Fruitland Park shooting from this past weekend.
On Friday, 23-year-old Montrell Malik Quinn II of Hattiesburg had his first appearance in court at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Quinn’s bond was originally set at $500,000; however, due to a mult-count indictment in Lamar County, his bond was revoked.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Quinn was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault on Wednesday, in connection to a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 29.
FCSO said four people were shot during the incident, with one of the victims, 21-year-old Jade Rhodes of Oak Grove, receiving fatal injuries.
Quinn is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.
More information will be added whenever updates are given.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.