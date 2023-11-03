20th annual conference on ADHD, other related concerns held at William Carey University

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - To make attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other related concerns easier to understand and treat, parents, teachers, caregivers and others gathered in Hattiesburg for a conference on the subject.

The event’s primary purpose was to present more information on students, children and adults who have ADHD or other related concerns.

William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said he’s seen how helpful a conference like this can be.

“The first 28 years of my career, I spent in K-12 education, so I saw first-hand the impact that training like this can help teachers and parents make a better life for children,” Burnett said.

Many of the attendees were looking for information from experts on how to better manage children who have been diagnosed.

Dr. Jonathan Shook is with Hattiesburg Clinic Connections, and he said that learning to support those with ADHD is very helpful.

“Kids are dependent on the adults around them, not only to teach them, but to support them and encourage them and take care of their mental health and well-being as they’re growing up,” Shook said.

Chelsea Sadler from Sumrall has ADHD.

She said that trying to complete daily tasks with ADHD wasn’t easy, but that’s where her building job comes in.

“On a day-to-day basis, you know, I can function like a normal person, but if push comes to shove, getting tasks accomplished, that’s one of my biggest struggle,” Sadler said. “Staying on task. My job is a great opportunity to be single-mindedly focused, but if I step away from what I’m doing, I totally lose track of it.”

Sadler said that these conferences can make a difference in so many people’s lives because the disorder sometimes goes unrecognized.

“Parents and teachers really need awareness about the struggle of living with attention deficit disorder, you know,” Sadler said. “It’s not the easiest thing and people don’t really understand it.”

