Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail records show that Quinn, 23, is being charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly...
Suspect charged in connection to deadly weekend shooting at 195 Fruitland Park
Vehicle collides with train
Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision
More witnesses come forward claiming JSU murder suspect is innocent
Gulfport Police have arrested 30-year-old Dawn Marie White- the person they say sold drugs to...
Woman sold pills to mother whose baby died with drugs in system, Gulfport Police say
Phillip House and Steven Jennings
Two arrested in connection to dangerous Mississippi jail escapee

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection
The incident happened over the summer but was just recently brought to the attention of...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates
Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge