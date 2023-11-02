Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4,, and Sunday, Nov 5, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Soccer: Premier League: Newcastle v. Arsenal12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Championship2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Purdue Boilermakers @ Michigan Wolverines6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTime
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
NASCAR: Countdown to Green1 p.m.-2 p.m.
NASCAR: Cup Series: Phoenix2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTime
College Football Presented By DayQuil: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Clemson Tigers11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
College Football Presented By Tums: Oklahoma Sooners @ Oklahoma State Cowboys2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football Presented By Capital One: Washington Huskies @ USC Trojans6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Real South Hunting10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
Outdoor America: Hard Truths11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Outdoor America: Raised Hunting11:30 p.m.-Midnight
SundayTime
TCS New York City Marathon2 p.m.-4 p.m.

