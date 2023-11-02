WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4,, and Sunday, Nov 5, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Soccer: Premier League: Newcastle v. Arsenal 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Championship 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Big Ten Countdown 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Purdue Boilermakers @ Michigan Wolverines 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday Time Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. NASCAR: Countdown to Green 1 p.m.-2 p.m. NASCAR: Cup Series: Phoenix 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals 7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time College Football Presented By DayQuil: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Clemson Tigers 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. College Football Presented By Tums: Oklahoma Sooners @ Oklahoma State Cowboys 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football Presented By Capital One: Washington Huskies @ USC Trojans 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Real South Hunting 10:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Outdoor America: Hard Truths 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Outdoor America: Raised Hunting 11:30 p.m.-Midnight Sunday Time TCS New York City Marathon 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

