WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 4,, and Sunday, Nov 5, on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
|11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Soccer: Premier League: Newcastle v. Arsenal
|12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Championship
|2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Big Ten Countdown
|6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Purdue Boilermakers @ Michigan Wolverines
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
|11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|NASCAR: Countdown to Green
|1 p.m.-2 p.m.
|NASCAR: Cup Series: Phoenix
|2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals
|7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|College Football Presented By DayQuil: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Clemson Tigers
|11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|College Football Presented By Tums: Oklahoma Sooners @ Oklahoma State Cowboys
|2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football Presented By Capital One: Washington Huskies @ USC Trojans
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Real South Hunting
|10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Hard Truths
|11 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
|Outdoor America: Raised Hunting
|11:30 p.m.-Midnight
|Sunday
|Time
|TCS New York City Marathon
|2 p.m.-4 p.m.
