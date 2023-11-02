WCU holds Pine Belt College Fair

Win Stuff
Some 1,400 attend career fair at William Carey University Wednesday.
By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recruiters from colleges and universities, as well as military personnel from surrounding states, were on hand Wednesday to draw students to their organization as William Carey University held its annual Pine Belt College Fair.

“It’s opportunities like this at the Pine Belt College Fair where you can kind of start picking out the places you want to go, the things you want to do as you graduate from high school,” said WCU Director of Admissions Meagan Smith.

Some 1,300 students attended to visit with the more than 30 businesses and organizations on hand.

Hattiesburg High School senior Elijah Baker said the college fair was helping him weigh his options for his desired career in sports medicine.

“I get to see a lot of choices as far as colleges and things I want to learn in college, things like that,” Baker said. “I get to see the inside scoop of every school.”

Some students like Jordan Whittington already have an idea of their career in the future, but still need a little guidance.

“Most people just don’t know what to do and this gives the opportunity to talk to colleges and them give their opinions on what they can do and what their options are,” said Whittington.

Smith said now’s the time for students to consider and apply for college. She said she glad Wednesday’s fair can help with this process.

“That’s one reason why we host this here at William Carey University is so that our Pine Belt high school students have the best opportunity to know what they have available to them,” said Smith.

Most college applications are due between early January and mid-February.

