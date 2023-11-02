Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Video shows Monday’s collision between a vehicle and train at railroad crossing i9n Petal.

The video was taken about 11:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Chappel Hill Road and Highway 11 in Petal.

The railroad crossing gate is lowered.

A white BMW appears to drive around the gate, right before an Amtrak train slams into it.

A cloud of smoke can be seen rising behind the moving train.

The woman driving the vehicle was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

