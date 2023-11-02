Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Sticky bun with Benadryl lures pig on the run Kevin Bacon back home

The pig was caught after nearly three weeks after he was fed a sticky bun with pet-safe Benadryl. (WHP via CNN)
By WHP via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) - For nearly three weeks, Kevin Bacon was running loose throughout a Pennsylvania community – not the actor but a pet pig named after him.

Kevin Bacon the pig’s family got him on Oct. 13 after he needed to be rehomed due to feeding costs, but by the next day, the pig had dug under his pen and escaped.

“He rooted underneath a post and removed it from the ground and then went under that area of the fence,” said Chelsea Rumbaugh, Kevin’s owner.

Kevin was on the lam for 18 days. His family says they would see him almost every day, but he would either run away into the woods or avoid their traps.

“He definitely enjoyed the cat-and-mouse game,” Rumbaugh said. “We got a net. He stepped around it. At the slightest crunch of a branch or a tree or leaves, he would book it.”

The whole community rallied together, trying to catch him, but he outsmarted them every step of the way. During the weeks the pig was missing, even his namesake, the famous actor Kevin Bacon, called for his return.

“That was wild for me. There’s an open invitation for Kevin Bacon anytime he wants to come out,” Rumbaugh said.

Kevin the pig was finally caught after he was fed a sticky bun with pet-safe Benadryl. His family says the treat tired him out enough that he just wandered right back into his pen without a fight.

“Did it, perhaps, take the edge off enough for him to wander a little more freely? I think so. He had walked right into the pen, and all I had to do was shut the door behind him,” Rumbaugh said.

Now that he’s back, Kevin Bacon the pig will hopefully be able to help children and adults who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression once his family opens the farm to the public.

“I do think he has a life of stardom ahead of him,” Rumbaugh said.

Kevin’s family reinforced his pen with concrete below the ground to stop him from tunneling his way out again. They’re also planning to reinforce the new wooden beams of the pen.

Copyright 2023 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Kayleigh Fillingame...
Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
'No Shave November' has arrived.
'No Shave November' helps underscore men's issues
The pig was caught after nearly three weeks after he was fed a sticky bun with pet-safe...
Pet pig Kevin Bacon returns home after weeks on the lam
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Diplomatic efforts to pause fighting gain steam as Israeli ground troops push toward Gaza City