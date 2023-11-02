Sen. Roger Wicker to visit Hattiesburg for ‘DARPAConnect Mississippi Regional Pop-up’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) will co-host an event in Hattiesburg Friday that will provide Mississippi researchers an opportunity to discuss federal research funding and collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The full-day event, which is expected to have 200 attendees, also is being hosted by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the DOD’s premier research hub.

“More and more national defense leaders are calling Mississippi home, recognizing the innovative talent in our state,” Wicker said. “This regional pop-up is all about eliminating obstacles to success and empowering Mississippi’s research community to engage with DARPA in supporting our national security.”

Wicker, in his role as ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, encouraged DARPA to come to Mississippi and host the event.

DARPA Director Dr. Stefanie Tompkins also will attend Friday’s event.

On-site participants will have an opportunity for one-on-one conversations with DARPA leaders.

The DARPAConnect day is a collaboration between Wicker, DARPA, the Applied Research Institute, Tougaloo College Research and Development Foundation, University of Southern Mississippi, and Jackson State University.

