Reeves, Presley stage brisk, lively debate

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many moments in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate were heated between Governor Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley.

Mississippi Public Broadcasting and WAPT in Jackson hosted the debate.

Reeves and Presley went head-to-head on several topics, including Medicaid expansion, which Presley supports and Reeves opposes.

Other topics included keeping rural hospitals from closing and the state’s welfare scandal.

Presley accused Reeves of being at the center of the embezzlement scheme.

Reeves said that simply wasn’t true.

“You would have to believe in time travel to believe I was involved in the DHS scandal,” Reeves said. “The fact of the matter is, I was sworn in as governor in January of 2020. It all happened before I was governor.”

“He knows all these attacks are lies,” Presley said. “That’s why he changed the ad when he was threatened to be sued with it. But the truth of the matter is, he is at the center of the state’s largest corruption scandal. He knows that. We found out his brother. We’ve got text messages from his brother, was text messaging with Brett Favre about how to be a PR agent.”

“You can attack me, my name is on the ballot,” Reeves said. “You need to keep my family out of it.”

“That’s right, you can read that.,” Presley said. “Those are the pages.”

“You need to keep my family out of it,” Reeves said. “Do you understand? Keep my family out of it.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.