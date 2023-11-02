Previewing the Wayne County sheriff race

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The results of the August primary confirmed that there would be a new face as sheriff in Wayne County.

Voters will see five names on their ballots looking to bring change to the sheriff’s office.

One of those will be Democratic candidate Johnel Rogers, who beat out current Sheriff Jody Ashley in the August primary.

Rogers says he wants to get back to the basics of law enforcement.

“I’ve got a lot of friends that work offshore,” he said. “They just want to trust that when they hug their families and kiss their babies and go for a hitch for two weeks, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days _ if they call the sheriff’s department, we’re going to be there and handle business for them.”

The Republican candidate, Jerry Mosley, began his career in law enforcement in Waynesboro in 1981.

“People have got to be accountable,” Mosley said. “We’ve got to be held accountable for what we do in our life. People know me here in Wayne County. They know what I stand for.”

There are three Independent candidates on the ballot. One is Wesley Waites, who’s campaigning for the first time in his career.

“One main thing is restoring our trust with our citizens and getting their confidence back in the sheriff’s department,” Waites said. “The sheriff’s department—law enforcement in general, if you don’t have the community’s backing, you’re hurting.”

Next up was Scott Frost. He said his focus will be on community policing and prioritizing families in need.

“We have a lot of unsolved cases, and the leadership has just diminished here in Wayne County,” Frost said. “If we don’t put somebody in office in this seat that will help bring the community back together and get some answers for these families that’re truly suffering, we’re about to lose control.”

Finally, there’s Mike Mozingo, who has spent his entire career in Wayne County and says restoring faith in the department is key.

“People are willing to come forward, but people are scared,” Mozingo said. “People are scared to come forward, because they don’t want the retaliation to come back on them.

“They will come forward if they trust the person they are giving the information to knowing that they’re going to go back and give their name.”

The winner will be Wayne County’s third sheriff since 2011.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.