One more cold night before we warm up this weekend

Good evening, everyone. Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as highs warm back up into the low 70s under sunny skies. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s for those Friday Night Football Games.

This weekend will be nice and sunny as highs top out into the mid to upper 70s.

Next week will start off warm and sunny. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will top out into the upper 70s to low 80s.

