“No Shave November” raises awareness for men’s health

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Many may have heard of “No Shave November,” but many may not know the meaning behind it.

“Movember” is celebrated in November when men grow out their facial hair, bringing awareness to issues like men’s mental health and cancer.

“One of every eight men will develop prostate cancer, it’s the most common cancer in men, number two killer,” Dr. Joseph Salluom, Forrest General’s Cancer Center radiation oncologist said. “Mostly affects men in their 70s, but it can happen also at a younger age,” he said.

If the disease runs in the family, a person should get tested starting in their 40s and can be prevented if caught early enough.

“Without the history of prostate cancer, we suggest when you turn 50 to start getting the PSA done once a year,” Salluom said. “On the other hand, if there is a family history of prostate cancer, you might need to start checking it at age 40.”

Along with cancer, “Movember” raises awareness for suicide prevention in men.

In 2022, over 48,000 men committed suicide in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Several factors contribute to the alarming statistic, but declining mental health is one.

Toss in societal pressures and expectations, and it can all become too much.

“You know, even little boys if they fall down and skin their knee, the message is, ‘Get up. Big boys don’t cry,’ and that message carries on into adulthood,” said Dr. Beverly Smallwood, Hope Center psychologist

Smallwood suggested practicing self-awareness to calm down.

“We want to be taking responsibility and that’s doing all you can, with all you have, where you are right now,” Smallwood said. “If you focus on that, that’s a pretty good start.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.