New tennis, pickleball courts officially unveiled at Kamper Park

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg celebrated Thursday the unveiling of resurfaced tennis courts and new pickleball courts with a ribbon cutting at Kamper Park.

The total cost for the renovated complex: $500,000.

The champion-grade courts are open to all residents of Hattiesburg.

The courts have ADA-accessible ramps and also are equipped with 40 new LED lights that will provide high-quality lighting coverage for the courts.

The tennis and pickleball courts also provided an opportunity for the rededication of the Bubba Phillips Tennis Complex.

“One of our most iconic parks is now continuing to get more investment and new life, and to see this for people who knew Bubba Phillips, people who played tennis here, I’m thrilled for the Park Haven neighborhood and for everyone who uses Kamper Park,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.

