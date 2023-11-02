LPD hosting “Fill a Truck” fundraiser this weekend

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host its ninth annual “Fill a Truck” food drive this weekend.

The drive is held in honor of the late Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart and helps The Good Samaritan Center of Laurel continue to feed the homeless and less fortunate.

LPD Police Chief Tommy Cox said the event raises a substantial amount of money every year.

Cox said he and all involved were thankful for the community’s continued support.

“We’re usually somewhere between $1,500 and $2,000 worth of cash donations and several truckloads of food,” Cox said. “The people in Laurel, Jones County, are very generous and I remember last time or the time before, one of the officers saying everybody is complaining about gas prices going up and how everything is high now and that was true.

“But they were complaining while they put stuff in the back of the truck.”

The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in front of te Laurel Walmart Supercenter.

