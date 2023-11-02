Judge tosses Hinds County supervisor’s election loss challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second supervisor’s challenge to the 2023 Democratic primary results has been tossed.

On Wednesday, Special Circuit Judge Barry Ford dismissed Supervisor Vern Gavin’s case against Wanda Evers, saying that she did meet the qualifications to run in the Hinds County District 4 supervisor race.

“I’m extremely grateful that this part of the election cycle is behind me,” Evers said in a statement. “The judge’s ruling... strengthens the will of the people and ensures that their voices will continue being heard.”

Evers, a local radio station owner, defeated Gavin in the Democratic primary run-off.

Gavin challenged the results, citing voter irregularities and saying Evers did not live in the district she was running in.

Gavin was one of three incumbent supervisors defeated in this year’s Democratic primary. Another supervisor, David Archie, also is challenging his election loss. He recently filed an appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Evers will face off against Republican Allison Lauderdale in the general election on November 7.

