Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Gulfport woman pleads guilty to possession with intent

Gulfport woman pleads guilty of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.
Gulfport woman pleads guilty of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance.(WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport woman pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 264 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Mary Lou Harmon, 61, pleaded guilty Harmon pleaded guilty n U.S. District Court in Gulfport to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Harmon was scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, agents received information that Harmon was receiving and distributing narcotics at an address in D’Iberville,  On July 8, 2020, agents intercepted a package sent to Harmon which contained 264 grams of pure methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made Thursday’s announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke...
‘Small explosions’ alert Jones County residents to shed fire
Vehicle collides with train
Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail

Latest News

USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
'No Shave November' has arrived.
'No Shave November' helps underscore men's issues
Kamper Park
New tennis, pickleball courts officially unveiled at Kamper Park
WDAM 7's weekend sports offerings on NBC and ABC Sports
WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC