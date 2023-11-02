Gulfport woman pleads guilty to possession with intent

From United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport woman pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 264 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Mary Lou Harmon, 61, pleaded guilty Harmon pleaded guilty n U.S. District Court in Gulfport to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Harmon was scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16, 2024, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, agents received information that Harmon was receiving and distributing narcotics at an address in D’Iberville, On July 8, 2020, agents intercepted a package sent to Harmon which contained 264 grams of pure methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration made Thursday’s announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose is prosecuting the case.

