Game Of The Week: West Jones @ Hattiesburg

The battle for first place in region 3-6A is set for Thursday night. The unbeaten West Jones Mustangs square off against Hattiesburg for the #1 seed.
By Scott Kirk
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The stakes will be high on Thursday at D.I. Patrick Stadium.

Undefeated West Jones High School (9-0) marches down I-59 for a meeting with Hattiesburg High School, with the winner walking away with the region 3-6A crown.

West Jones has been a powerhouse all season long under head coach Cory Reynolds.

Their defense has given oppposing teams nightmares, allowing an astonishing 29 points in nine games this year.

In six of those nine games, the Mustangs have held opponents scoreless.

Reynolds isn’t banking on those stats however, he knows that Hattiesburg is unlike any team he’s faced this season.

“Those guys are gonna be ready I promise you.” Coach Reynolds said.

“It’s one of those things where we all have to lean on each other. It may get down to special teams that may win it this Thursday. Some of our kids have been around championship games, but i think this one is gonna be one of the biggest ones they’ve been apart of in their lives.”

On the home side for Hattiesburg, the Tigers have been one of the hottest teams in the Pine Belt.

The Tigers have won six straight games to put themselves in this position to grab first place.

During the win streak, it’s been the offense that’s led the charge, averaging 43 points per game.

Between a high powered offense at Hattiesburg, and a lights out defense at West Jones, the Pine Belt is set for a heavyweight fight made for Pay-Per-View.

“We’re gonna play a physical football team.” Said Hattiesburg coach Tony Vance.

“We need to match up physicality wise, otherwise we’re not gonna have a chance. Our players understand that. They understand the magnitude of it, the opportunity presents itself to go win a football game, to gurantee ourselves a home playoff game in the first round.”

“These guys have fought tooth & nail all year to put themselves in this position.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

