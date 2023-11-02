Fixing the nursing shortage begins with graduates

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The national nursing shortage is affecting hospitals nationwide.

Here, in the Pine Belt, it is recognized as more than just a nursing shortage.

“Health care is a team, and so just listening to our hospital administrators and our nurses that are on our advisory board and advisory committee, they asking us to not only bring in nurses, but other members from the health-care team,” said Teresa McDonald, Jones College School Of Health Sciences dean.

That’s where nursing and other healthcare programs across the country come in. McDonald said.

She said that over the past several years, the enrollment in these programs has changed for Jones College.

“We have definitely seen an increase, and that’s one of the things that we want to do to help out our community, is to increase enrollment,” McDonald said.

The Chief Nursing Officer at Merit Health Wesley, Brenda Carroll, said that the shortage in nurses is partially due to changes in the field.

“The scope of their duties have changed through the advancement of technology, therefore, making nursing more complicated than it ever has been before,” Carroll said.

Staying motivated while in nursing school can be hard, Carroll said, but she added that for those who are in nursing school, there are a few things they need to do before graduation.

“Do their research, become an intern, learn the job, learn the environment before they get into it, so that they know that it’s going to be a rewarding career.” Carroll said.

