D.A.R. unveils Patriots marker, dedicates commemorative Liberty Tree at USM Vets Center

USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families and the Twentieth Star Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a special ceremony Wednesday, honoring the patriots who fought for and won America’s independence.

The D.A.R. unveiled an America 250 marker and dedicated an elm tree commemorating Boston’s original Liberty Tree, which stood from 1646-1775.

It was where some of the first American patriots met to oppose British rule.

Wednesday’s community event was called, “Give Me Liberty! Meet at the Tree!

“Now, it’s a big thing to have Liberty Trees, people to plant these in commemoration of the original, and we hope this one will serve our community as a meeting place for people to gather and remember our patriots,” said Norma Williamson, co-chair of “Give Me Liberty! Meet at the Tree!.

Both the tree and marker kick off Hattiesburg’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

“It’s such an incredible honor that they chose to place this monument not only on our campus, but here in Hattiesburg and at our center,” said Jeff Hammond, USM Veteran and Military Student Affairs director.

“But, it ties in to what we do. We care, we care for veterans, their families, service members, National Guard, active duty, reserve, the whole bit.”

American patriots first met at the original liberty tree to plan opposition to the Stamp Act.

