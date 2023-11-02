Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cow named Blossom rescued after being trapped under highway

Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.
Blossom the cow was found trapped under a Connecticut highway.(Olivia Drake, public information officer, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company)
By Olivia Kalentek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A cow who was found trapped under a Connecticut highway was rescued by firefighters Saturday.

WFSB reports the 5-year-old cow was spotted under Route 9 near the Middletown-Higganum town line by Chelsea Brookes, who is the daughter of a Haddam Volunteer Fire life member.

The Haddam Volunteer Fire Company said in a social media post that the cow was named Blossom and had escaped from her pasture at a Middletown farm two months before.

Officials said it was not clear how long Blossom had been trapped in the concrete box culvert under the highway, which is at the bottom of a steep ravine.

At the time of Blossom’s rescue, officials said the water was 8 inches deep and flowing rapidly.

An animal rescue team attempted to rescue the cow on Sunday but were unable to because the cold water and steep terrain made it difficult.

On Monday, a veterinary team joined the rescue efforts and sedated the cow with a tranquilizer dart.

The fire department said Blossom was strapped and secured to a sled when she was sedated and taken out of the culvert.

Veterinarians said Blossom only suffered a few scrapes on her legs. She was taken to a state-owned barn to quarantine before a permanent home for her is found.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke...
‘Small explosions’ alert Jones County residents to shed fire
Vehicle collides with train
Video shows Monday’s vehicle, train collision
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail
Hunt continues after dangerous inmate escapes Mississippi jail

Latest News

USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
USM Center of Military's Veterans staged a celebration of sorts Wednesday
'No Shave November' has arrived.
'No Shave November' helps underscore men's issues
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Eric Trump testifies he wasn’t aware of dad’s financial statements, but emails show some involvement