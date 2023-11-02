Covington sheriff launches 3rd annual ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is already into the Christmas spirit this year, with the launching of its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” campaign.

The campaign collects for underprivileged children across the county.

For the last two years, we’ve been very successful,” Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

The drive actually started in October.

Wan to help? Donate unwrapped toys at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department or at the Family Dollar store in Seminary. Monetary donations also are accepted.

Sheriff’s department personnel will wrap the gifts and deliver them to students at all the county’s elementary schools.

The deadline for donating is Dec. 8.

“Last year, we were able to purchase every child a bicycle, plus clothes, and plus toys for Christmas and so, this year is just like the other ones,” Perkins said. “We started a few weeks earlier, in order to give the public more time.”

Last year, about 30 children received gifts as part of the program.

This year, Perkins hopes to give away toys to even more children.

