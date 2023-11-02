Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Covington sheriff launches 3rd annual ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive

Covington County sheriff department sponsoring 'Pack-A-Patrol-Car' for 3rd consecutive year.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is already into the Christmas spirit this year, with the launching of its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” campaign.

The campaign collects for underprivileged children across the county.

For the last two years, we’ve been very successful,” Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

The drive actually started in October.

Wan to help? Donate unwrapped toys at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department or at the Family Dollar store in Seminary. Monetary donations also are accepted.

Sheriff’s department personnel will wrap the gifts and deliver them to students at all the county’s elementary schools.

The deadline for donating is Dec. 8.

“Last year, we were able to purchase every child a bicycle, plus clothes, and plus toys for Christmas and so, this year is just like the other ones,” Perkins said. “We started a few weeks earlier, in order to give the public more time.”

Last year, about 30 children received gifts as part of the program.

This year, Perkins hopes to give away toys to even more children.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Kayleigh Fillingame...
Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman
Saturday evening wreck claimed the life of Southeast Elementary student
Saturday evening wreck claims the life of a child
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money

Latest News

Forrest General Hospital’s student ambassadors talk benefits of program
Forrest General Hospital’s student ambassadors talk benefits of program
Columbia has released a series of events for its upcoming Christmas celebration.
City of Columbia preparing for Christmas celebration without ‘Experience Columbia’
Pine Belt Area Job Fair held at YMCA
Pine Belt Area Job Fair held at YMCA
There is a teacher here at Bellevue Elementary School whose teaching style, for more than 25...
Bellevue Elementary School teacher wins Golden Apple Award