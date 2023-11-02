11/2 - Ryan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re in for another cold start today. In fact, it’s the coldest start of the season so far! Sunrise temperatures were as low as the mid-20s in the northern half of the area, while Hattiesburg bottomed out at around 29 degrees.

Thankfully, the wind of the last few days has died down, though. If we had these temperatures with that wind, we’d see wind chills in the upper teens! Winds have already begun to shift eastward and will slowly become more southerly throughout the week, leading to a warmer and more humid weekend and start to the next week.

Expect today to be cool and dry but noticeably warmer! Yesterday afternoon stayed in the 50s, but we’ll be back into the mid-60s later today with a high near 65 for Hattiesburg. That’s still 10 degrees below average, but with all the sun and the lighter wind, it’ll feel drastically different than the last few days. Each afternoon will get warmer and warmer until we’re back in the low 80s by the start of next week!

Mornings will still be on the frosty side for at least tomorrow, but even those will be back in the mild 60s before you know it. If you’re a big fan of this much more seasonal weather, soak it in today because we’ll have to wait until next weekend for our next chance at a cool-down!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.