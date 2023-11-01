Win Stuff
‘Small explosions’ alert Jones County residents to shed fire

The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke...
The Jones County Fire Council said Carrie Reeves reported the fire after small explosions woke her up.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters didn’t have to wait long to face their first fire of the month.

Around 2:20 a.m. on November 1, crews from the Sharon, Shady Grove, Sandersville and Rustin volunteer fire departments responded to a shed fire at a home on Sharon Road. They quickly began to attack the flames in the interior of the shed.

The Jones County Fire Council said the shed was located close to the home of Patrick and Carrie Reeves.

Carrie reported the fire after the sound of small explosions woke her up.

“The shed had ammunition, guns, gunpowder, gasoline, a four-wheeler, among other things inside,” reads a press release from the fire council. “The firefighters responding to this incident did a great job extinguishing this fire safely and quickly.”

The shed sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

