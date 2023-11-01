Player of the Week: North Forrest running back Davion Young

EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Davion Young doesn’t get much of a break on Friday nights playing on both sides of the football for North Forrest.

“It’s fun because I don’t see the sideline as much,” said Young, a sophomore running back/linebacker. “I’m always in the game having fun.”

There was plenty of fun to go around last week during the Eagles’ 57-42 win over Leake Central.

Young racked up 277 all-purpose yards, scored five touchdowns and snagged two interceptions on defense.

“Without [my teammates] I wouldn’t have five touchdowns,” Young said. “Especially my O-line, they’ve been gradually getting better each week. So, I love that for them.”

Coach Todd Lowery is building a culture in his second season in Eatonville.

The Eagles (4-6) quadrupled their wins from a season ago.

“He’s brought excitement and energy back to the game that we all love,” Young said. “All you gotta do is hop on the train and believe what he’s got going on here.”

The ride takes North Forrest to the class 2A playoffs and a first-round meeting with reigning 3A champion Raleigh.

“It’s been like a rollercoaster,” Young said. “We’ve been doing good, as long as we come together and communicate. Go out there, bring something to the table, bring something to the field and have fun.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.