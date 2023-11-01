Pedestrian on bike injured in collision with vehicle in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTy, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian on a bicycle suffered severe injuries after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Tuesday on US Highway 84 East.
Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. near Keahey-Gore Road.
Bumgardner said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service. The individual in the four-door sedan involved was reportedly uninjured.
The incident slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of US-84.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were also on scene.
