Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Pedestrian on bike injured in collision with vehicle in Jones Co.

-
-(Photos courtesy Powers VFD.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTy, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian on a bicycle suffered severe injuries after being involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Tuesday on US Highway 84 East.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. near Keahey-Gore Road.

Bumgardner said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service. The individual in the four-door sedan involved was reportedly uninjured.

The incident slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of US-84.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were also on scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
MBI is currently surveying the incident and gathering evidence, and when the investigation is...
MBI investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Laurel
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Joshua Brown
Evidence could show Jones College football player not involved in shooting death of JSU student

Latest News

6pm Headlines 10/31
6pm Headlines 10/31
10pm Headlines 10/31
10pm Headlines 10/31
Mississippi's annual fire season began on Oct. 1.
Cooler temperatures don’t mean it’s OK to burn outside
Forrest General Hospital’s student ambassadors talk benefits of program
Forrest General Hospital’s student ambassadors talk benefits of program