Old rivals Petal, Oak Grove do battle Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s always something at stake when Petal and Oak Grove line it up – even if it’s just pride.

The Warriors (8-1) have a class 7A playoff spot locked up but can improve their standing headed into what they hope is an extended postseason run.

The Panthers (4-5) need a win – and Meridian to beat Pearl – in order to clinch a playoff berth out of region 3-7A. A grueling regular season for the two rivals comes to a head Thursday night in Hattiesburg.

“I think our attitudes have gotten better throughout the year,” said Petal sophomore quarterback Eli Causey, the nephew of Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “Lots of people coming into it were doubting us. I think it makes all of us want to work harder and just win.”

“That’s been the goal all year was to play football in November and we still have that opportunity in front of us,” said Petal head coach Allen Glenn. “It just happens to be a rivalry game. Our kids, they’re excited about the week, they’re excited about the chance to go play another game.”

“We built a strategy - we work together, be together,” said Oak Grove junior defensive lineman Andrew Maddox. “Just everybody be on the same page and make sure we’re doing what we need to do, handle our business.”

“Do what we do and play like we’re capable of playing,” Drew Causey said. “I feel like if we do that we’re going to have a chance to win the ball game. We can’t go over there and turn the ball over four or five times and just not play like we’re supposed to.”

