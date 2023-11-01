Narcan now available in all USM residence halls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Colleges across the U.S. are now being proactive by making Narcan available on their campuses, and the University of Southern Mississippi is one of them.

Emergency kits containing the medicine have been installed in all of the dorms on the Hattiesburg campus.

Through a recent grant, the campus was able to install the kits in dorms and has plans to install them in other campus buildings and shared spaces.

“This was really important to us, but not just getting these overdose emergency kits installed but just the teaching of overdose, and the symptoms of that, what to watch for, how do you know if someone’s overdosing,” said Melanie Blanton, nurse and health educator.

Each emergency kit comes with two doses of Narcan, a CPR mask and instructions.

“But, we just want to do everything to make it easier,” Blanton said. ”If someone is with them, they can read the directions out to them as somebody is giving the Narcan or at least accessing if it needs to be given.”

USM has started training its residence hall staff on how to use the Narcan kits, which includes student resident assistants.

“The students, my resident assistants, they’re very excited,” said Latansha Mayberry, residence life coordinator. “I’ve already told them to make sure they write down any questions they may have, that you may need answered by the trainers and things like that. So, there’s some apprehension but for the most part, they’re excited for the new things that are developing.”

While the kits are available for use, Blanton hopes when checking for expiration dates, she only has to replace full bottles of medicine.

“You know we’re going to come back and check them for expiration dates, and I hope I have to exchange these out every time they expire and I never have to come and see one in between because they were used,” Latansha said.

Along with USM, Jones College has also trained some of its staff members on how to use the medication and it’s available on campus if it is needed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.