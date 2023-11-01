Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Mississippi’s congressional delegation seeks Presidential Medal of Freedom for Medgar Evers

Mississippi’s congressional delegation is urging President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers
A parade and Medgar Evers Justice Tour are also planned during the week beginning June 6...
A parade and Medgar Evers Justice Tour are also planned during the week beginning June 6 through June 12.(WLBT)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s congressional delegation is urging President Joe Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to civil rights leader Medgar Wiley Evers.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and U.S. Reps. Bennie Thompson, Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Mike Ezell on Tuesday sent a letter to Biden encouraging him to bestow the honor on Evers. He was assassinated outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 12, 1963, as a result of his work to promote racial equality, voting rights and social justice.

“Mr. Evers dedicated his life to the defense of civil rights in Mississippi and the United States,” the legislators wrote. “His sacrifice inspires Americans to this day, and he furthered the cause of freedom for all humankind.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest U.S. civilian honor awarded to individuals who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.” Awardees are selected by the president.

President Harry S. Truman selected the first Medal of Freedom recipient in 1946.

There was no immediate word on when or if Biden would respond to the request.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Kayleigh Fillingame...
Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
The WDAM 7 morning team painted up some friendly Halloween competition. Vote for your favorite...
WDAM 7 Morning Team paints a spooktacular competition. Cast your vote!
Thomas Michael (Mike) Byrd, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Former Lamar Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking

Latest News

The man was shot after allegedly confronting officers with a rifle.
Mississippi attorney general says 3 police shootings were justified
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
Sentencing postponed for Mississippi police officers who tortured 2 Black men
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
Evidence awaits testing in the toxicology lab at the state Crime Lab in Jackson, Miss., July 6,...
Delayed homicide autopsies pile up in Mississippi despite tough-on-crime-talk