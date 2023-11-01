Win Stuff
Mississippi set to receive $6 million through State Opioid Response grant

The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to expand these essential life-saving services.(MGN ONLINE)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The state of Mississippi is set to receive $6 million as a result of funding through the State Opioid Response grant program.

Wednesday afternoon, the White House held a virtual press conference announcing the millions of dollars each state would be receiving to help fight the country’s opioid epidemic.

The White House says the State Opioid Response grant program has provided treatment services to over 1.2 million people and enabled states to reverse approximately 500,000 overdoses with nearly 9 million purchased overdose reversal medication kits.

The White House says the goal in requesting supplemental funds for the grant program is to expand these essential life-saving services.

“This funding will help strengthen addiction treatment, overdose prevention measures, and recovery support services in all States, Territories, and Tribal Nations,” the press release read. “The Biden-Harris Administration has made this issue a top priority, and taken historic actions over the past two years to address substance use, enhance public health, strengthen public safety, and save lives.”

