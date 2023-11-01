Win Stuff
Lows near or below freezing for the next several nights

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/31
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good evening, everyone. Skies will be clear for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Be sure to protect your tender plants tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be cold and sunny. Highs will only top out into the mid 50s. A widespread freeze is expected tomorrow night as lows bottom out into the upper 20s to low 30s. It will be critical that you protect any tender plants.

Thursday will be a little warmer as highs warm back up into the mid 60s under sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Friday will be sunny as highs top out into the low 70s.

This weekend will be nice and sunny as highs top out into the low to mid 70s.

