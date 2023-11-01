Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hearing could help clear name of driver in JSU shooting case

Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia
Jamison Kelly Jr., 21, of Columbia(Marion County Correctional Facility)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A date has been set for a hearing that could clear the name of a former college football player accused in connection with a recent shooting death at Jackson State University.

Jamison Kelly Jr. is expected to appear in Hinds County Court for a preliminary hearing on November 13.

The hearing is slated to begin at 9:30. Kelly is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center on no bond.

Kelly, a former Jones College football standout, is charged with accessory after the fact to the murder of Jaylen Burns.

According to court documents, Kelly was said to have driven Joshua Brown, the alleged shooter, away from the scene of the crime on the night of October 15.

However, evidence obtained by WLBT shows Brown was some 90 miles away at the time of the shooting. Meanwhile, the car Brown was said to be in that night was reportedly wrecked prior to the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help locating Kayleigh Fillingame...
Marion County seeks public help finding missing woman
MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Mayors Club bar on Old...
Victim in early Sunday morning shooting near Forrest/Stone Co. line identified
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Judge dismisses Brett Favre defamation suit, saying Shannon Sharpe used hyperbole over welfare money
The WDAM 7 morning team painted up some friendly Halloween competition. Vote for your favorite...
WDAM 7 Morning Team paints a spooktacular competition. Cast your vote!

Latest News

Last-minute election tips in Waynesboro
Last-minute election tips
Narcan now available in all USM residence halls
Narcan now available in USM dorms
Mississippi State University received $4 million pledge from Luckyday Foundation toward new...
Mississippi State awarded private, $4 million gift to help build new residence complex
MHP responded to the scene of the crash and said two passengers of the stolen vehicle suffered...
Reported stolen vehicle from Laurel involved in rollover following high-speed chase on U.S. 11