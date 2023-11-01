Forrest General Hospital’s student ambassadors talk benefits of program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The program was created in 2018.

Students can earn community service hours by working in various roles within the hospital, such as patient care rounding and pediatrics.

Responsibilities include greeting visitors and helping them find rooms, delivering flowers and mail to patients and answering questions regarding the hospital.

Danya Abouzaid and Ria Malhorta are pre-med students at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Abouzaid said the program is about much more than dressing nice and keeping a smile.

“We get to see the differences between working at the ER vs working at Pediatrics vs working Post-Partum and just seeing, as Pre-Medical students, a different variety of specialties that we might be interested in maybe in the future, along with just learning how interact with patients during tough times,” said Abouzaid.

The program is offered in the spring, summer and fall.

Students must be at least 18 years old and enrolled in a college or university.

